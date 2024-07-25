Both New Quay RNLI lifeboats were tasked to launch at 8.01 on Tuesday evening, July 23.

The paddleboarder was initially reported as being three miles offshore.

The initial tasking was for the all-weather lifeboat but, as more information was received, the ALB was stood down at the water's edge and the inshore lifeboat was launched instead.

(Image: New Quay RNLI Lifeboat)

The crew carried out a thorough search of the area but found no one in difficulty.

The inshore lifeboat was then stood down and returned to station at 8.50pm.

The call, which came after an afternoon of training for New Quay’s volunteer lifeboat crew, was considered a false alarm with good intent.