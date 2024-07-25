They work by recording a vehicle’s speed – to do this they use markings on the road or radar technology to identify the vehicle and record its speed, explains the motoring experts.

The RAC shares: “Older cameras used film to record speeding offences, but advances in technology has resulted in speed cameras being digitised.

“If a vehicle is travelling at excessive speed, two digital images are taken to work out how long it has taken the vehicle to travel between two points on the road. The images also record the vehicle’s registration, time of the offence and speed limit of the road.

“In some cases, the image will include the face of the driver and the front passenger.

“Not all speed cameras will flash when they take an image of your car and some speed cameras will track your vehicle over many miles to work out its average speed.”

With this in mind, you might be wondering what speed triggers a speed camera. Let’s find out.

What speed do speed cameras get you?





Fixed speed cameras have a “set trigger” for catching people speeding, reports the RAC.

It adds: “However it is unconfirmed what most are set at so it's not worth gambling and assuming they give you 10% (above speed limit) - never exceed the speed limit.

“Mobile speeding cameras are operated by individuals, so it is up to their discretion to issue you a speeding fine - or worse - if you are over the legal speed limit.”

It adds: “The law states that you are liable for a speeding fine as soon as you exceed the limit, so if you’re doing 31mph in a 30 limit or 71mph on a motorway, you’re breaking the law and could receive a fine.

“The National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) recommends giving drivers a so-called ‘10% plus 2’ leeway, to aid police officers in using 'discretion', however, this is just a recommendation, not the law.

“It is well worth remembering this is totally dependent on the officer who catches the speeder, and it is up to that officer whether to fine the offender or not.”

The RAC concludes: “The best advice is to not speed full stop.”