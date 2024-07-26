Jodie Grinham from Haverfordwest will be 28 weeks pregnant by the time she competes in the Compound Women Open.

She is one of four archers to represent GB alongside three-time Paralympian Nathan Mcqueen, two-time Paralympian Phoebe Paterson-Pine and debutant Victoria Kingstone.

Jodie will compete alongside Nathan Mcqueen, Phoebe Paterson-Pine and Victoria Kingstone. (Image: Laura Wilson) Jodie said: “It’s a very different experience for me this time around.

“You’ve got the athlete in me who’s relieved, excited and extremely prepared and then you’ve also got the mummy in me that’s going to miss home, miss my son and will be 28 weeks pregnant when competing in Paris.

“It’s all about creating a balance – as much as I know I’m going to miss home; I also love what I do so there’s always going to be a compromise.

Jodie is 30-years old and previously won the Compound Mixed Team event at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio.

She continued: “I can say I’ve been in the Paralympic family for eight years now and it really is family – we all support each other regardless of what we’ve gone through.

“I would love to bring a medal back like I did in Rio. To get on the podium, not just for myself and the performances I’ve done, but for women to show you can compete while pregnant and do well.”

The four archers were officially announced by ParalympicsGB at an event at Lilleshall National Sports which is the home of Archery GB.

Jodie and the GB team have been training at the recently opened Performance Archery Centre in the lead up to the Paralympics.

ParalympicsGB Chef de Mission Penny Briscoe added: “I’m absolutely delighted to welcome our four Para archers to the ParalympicsGB team for Paris 2024.

"Nathan, Phoebe and Jodie all have fantastic Paralympic experience behind them, and I know as a group will lead the way when it comes to sharing that Paralympic journey with Victoria as she makes her Paralympic debut in Paris.

“I’m especially pleased for Jodie who has been selected to compete for ParalympicsGB as an expectant mum – a first for ParalympicsGB and news we were delighted to learn.

“ParalympicsGB has been in close contact with the support team at Archery GB as well as colleagues at the UK Sports Institute to ensure Jodie is well looked after at the Games and I know she has been thorough in her preparations too.”

At the last Paralympics in Tokyo 2020, Paralympics GB finished second on the medal table with 124 medals overall, including 41 gold, 38 silver and 45 bronze.