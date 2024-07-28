Based on St Mary’s Street in Tenby, the property is less than five minutes away from award-winning beaches such as Tenby North, Tenby South and Castle Beach.

Inside the home there are five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a courtyard, a basement wet room and a successful holiday let business.

The modern kitchen has a breakfast bar. (Image: Rightmove)

There is a patio area in the courtyard. (Image: Rightmove)

The dining room has timber flooring and leads into the kitchen. (Image: Rightmove)

On the ground floor you will find a hallway, dining room and kitchen.

The dining room is characterised by timber flooring, sash windows and a rear opening which leads to a modern kitchen comprising a breakfast bar, dishwasher, fridge and French doors that lead to the fully enclosed patio garden.

The basement can be accessed through a door between the kitchen and dining room, where there is a washing machine, fully tiled space with wet room shower, utility space and storage for beach equipment.

A lounge exists on the first floor, consisting of a gas fire, column radiator and large bay windows that overlook beautiful sea views.

The family bathroom is on the same floor, featuring a bath and shower attachment, wash hand basin, heated towel rail and shower attachment.

The master bedroom on the second floor. (Image: Rightmove)

One of the bedrooms has an en-suite bathroom. (Image: Rightmove)

The attic has the potential to be another TV room. (Image: Rightmove) Meanwhile, there is a master bedroom on the second floor with a spacious double bed and another bedroom with an en-suite bathroom.

One of the bedrooms in the house is currently used as a twin room with ample room for a double bed along with wooden flooring and a pitched ceiling.

Another family bedroom contains a free-standing bath, double wash hand basin, pitched ceiling with a Velux window and a heated towel rail.

The attic room can be reached by going up some stairs and the space has potential as a separate TV room with two Velux windows, a radiator and restricted headroom.

As for the courtyard, this includes a wall made of natural stone, along with ample space for a dining table, chairs, and a BBQ.

The high stone wall ensures maximal privacy, and an additional stone building is where the gas boiler is kept.

For more information about this property, visit the listing on Rightmove.