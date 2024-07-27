Lleucu-Haf Thomas, aged 15, from Blaenporth near Cardigan, was presented with the Nation Radio Pride of Wales Young Achiever Award by DJ Fox and Angela Jay at the black tie event.

The award celebrates the rising stars of tomorrow who shine bright in their endeavours and celebrates the achievements and contributions of young changemakers.

It is a platform to celebrate those who have demonstrated exemplary dedication, passion, and resilience in their pursuits, inspiring others and embodying the essence of positive change.

Ysgol Uwchradd Aberteifi pupil Lleucu-Haf was given the award in recognition of her musical endeavours and the panel of judges was astounded by her vast variety of achievements.

Lleucu-Haf was born 10 weeks premature but that hasn’t stopped her from excelling in any way.

She passed her Associated Board of the Royal School Of Music Grade 8 piano at the age of 12 and is currently working towards her ARSM diploma.

She has also achieved Grade 7 on the harp.

“Performing means everything to me,” said Lleucu-Haf. “It’s an escape from schoolwork and mostly everything.

“I think what also makes me love to perform is the support my family gives me and also seeing the pride my granddad has from seeing me perform.”

A keen member of Aelwyd Crymych, last year Lleucu-Haf won 13 medals at the Urdd Eisteddfod and this year she won 12 medals in a wide variety of competitions from stage performance to music composition and various craft, design and technology awards.

She has also the eisteddfod’s Young Composer award.

Lleucu-Haf is very proud of her Welsh culture and was thrilled to win the Pride of Wales award.

“Winning the Pride of Wales young achiever award it’s just amazing,” she said. “I couldn’t believe it when I first found out. It’s just mind blowing that I’ve won from across all Wales. It’s just amazing.