Sergejs Zakacura, 46, of India Row, had been charged with production of cannabis.

It was alleged that he was growing cannabis at the Monkton property on February 3.

He had previously denied the offence, and was due to stand trial at Swansea Crown Court on Thursday, July 25.

However, before the trial got underway, Zakacura switched his plea and admitted the offence.

Georgia Donohue, representing the defendant, told the court that he had pleaded guilty on the basis that his role was a gardener.

“I was not responsible for buying or setting up any of the equipment,” Zakacura’s basis of plea read.

“My role was as a gardener.

“It was another person’s operation.”

Prosecutor Hannah George said that it was not possible to prove to the requisite standard whether Zakacura had or had not set up the cannabis operation, so the plea was acceptable to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Judge Catherine Richards ordered that Zakacura will be sentenced on Friday, July 26. He was remanded in custody ahead of his sentence.