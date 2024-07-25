Police are appealing for more information after £400 worth of items were stolen from Boots in Haverfordwest.
On April 28, theft occurred at the Boots in Withybush Retail Park around 11:30am.
CCTV images have been released of a person that police would like to question.
A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “We are investigating a theft at Boots, Withybush, Haverfordwest, that happened on Sunday, April 28, 2024, at around 11.30am.
“Items to the value of approximately £400 were taken from the store. Officers would like to speak with the person in this CCTV image as they may have information that will assist with their enquiries.
“Investigating officers have carried out all other lines of enquiry and are now appealing for help in identifying the person pictured who might have information that could help.
“Are you the person in this picture or do you know who they are?
“Please, let us know, either by: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
“Quote ref: 24* 400551”
