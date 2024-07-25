Fears over the future of the ‘outstanding’ surgery arose after it was announced that the surgery’s solo GP will resign the General Medical Services contract from October 31.

Patients were told in a letter from the Hywel Dda University Health Board that the recommended course of action is for the surgery to close, followed by a ‘managed dispersal’ of patients, mostly to Solva surgery but also to the surgeries at Fishguard and Haverfordwest, as distance dictates.

At the health board meeting, held at Aberaeron’s Penmorfa Ceredigion County Council chambers, members also heard ongoing work will continue on establishing a branch surgery in St Davids providing nurse-led services for 20 hours a week for those patients transferring to nearby Solva Surgery.

The ‘managed dispersal’ decision followed an extensive period of engagement with patients at the practice and Llais, the patient’s voice organisation for Wales.

Last month's drop-in event at St Davids City Hall, which was attended by 520 people, gave patients an opportunity to discuss their concerns in person with the Health Board and Llais, with 1,119 responses also received, along with a 776-signature petition.

Following the decision, Jill Paterson, Director of Primary Care, Community and Long-Term Care, at Hywel Dda University Health Board – who had presented the report to members - said: “We recognise the strength of feeling in the community and the value which the community attach to retaining services as locally as possible.

“While the Board has decided that the best option to secure stable and sustainable services is to transfer the patients to other neighbouring practices, the Board also recognised that a branch surgery should be established in St Davids to address the concerns of those patients transferring to Solva Surgery who are concerned about travelling for appointments.

“The vast majority of patients including all those living in St Davids will be transferred to Solva Surgery at the end of October.”

The decision was not universally supported; local Senedd Member Paul Davies MS said he was “appalled” at the decision, adding: “It’s absolutely critical that the Welsh Government intervenes to support the local community.

"People living in St Davids should have access to GP services in their community and the Welsh Government must now do everything possible to prevent this closure from happening. I will be raising this matter at the Senedd at the earliest opportunity.”