Nick Neumann, from Rainbolts Hill Farm, has taken on the lease of the toilet block at the south end of Newgale beach which was closed by Pembrokeshire council in April as part of a cost-saving exercise.

Mr Neumann, who owns Newgale Holidays and runs the well-known Pebbles café, said he’d decided to take responsibility for the toilets which the local community feel is a “basic expectation”.

“It’s a well-used facility,” said Mr Neumann. “Everybody is really happy in the local community to see it open again.

“The consensus from the community is that the facility should be retained. It’s a basic expectation and they’re feeling hard done by that it’s been taken away.”

The toilet block is next to Pebbles Café, which is also run by Nick. (Image: Supplied)

He pointed out that it was well used by visitors and locals alike, especially as the nearest toilets are located at the other end of the beach – which is quite a distance for those who are young, old or with health and mobility issues.

Groups like the Bluetit swimmers, surf groups and the RNLI lifeguards are also frequent users, he added.

Beaches are also required to have facilities including toilets if they are to be awarded Blue Flag status.

“It’s all very well for the local authority to make savings, but there’s a lot going on at Newgale and there are safety and human health concerns too,” he said.

“When the tide is in, people are forced to walk on the road if they need to use the toilets at the other end. And I noticed people were using these toilets even while they were closed and so it became a health hazard. The smell was hideous.”

Mr Neumann, who is also clerk for Roch and Nolton community council, said that he’s leasing the toilet block on a “peppercorn arrangement” until at least November 4 this year.

Already he’s pressure-washed the block and painted it and cleans it twice daily. When it was managed by Pembrokeshire council it was subcontracted out to Danflo, and Mr Neumann said he’d be able to keep it going for around a third of the cost due to minimal overheads.

“For us as a tourism business it just makes sense to run the toilets,” he added. “The local community can take a hammering through the summer months and this is our chance to give something back.

“Tourism is huge in terms of the Pembrokeshire economy and employment but it doesn’t have to be at the detriment to the locals.”