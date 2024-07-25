Emergency services were called to an incident outside the hospital at around 11.50am on June 21, 2023, following reports of a crash.

Dyfed-Powys Police said four people were taken to hospital, including a baby, a pedestrian, the driver of the vehicle, and a passenger.

The baby, later named as Mabli Cariad Hall, was airlifted to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, however she did not survive her injuries.

Police were called to the incident outside Withybush Hospital. (Image: Newsquest)

Bridget Carole Curtis, 70, of Begelly, has now been charged with causing eight-month-old Mabli’s death by driving dangerously.

She will appear at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, August 22.

Mabli’s family, via a statement released by Dyfed-Powys Police, said: “As a family we wish to thank Dyfed-Powys Police for their diligence and professionalism over the last year and for how they have explained each step to us on our very difficult journey. Their patience and support has been invaluable.

“This last year has been the most horrendous time of our lives. Our family life has been changed forever and to this day we are still trying to come to terms with what has happened.

A woman has been charged with causing the death of Malbi Hall by driving dangerously. (Image: Family photo)

“Every day is a day of pain for us, even now, but as parents we still have to give the love and support our other children need as they are still trying to come to terms with losing their baby sister.

“The support offered by the 2Wish charity has been invaluable in assisting us as a family.

“We are grateful that we have now reached this stage of the process. We understand we have more to come but this is the biggest step forward we’ve had since June last year.

“We want to thank our friends, family and well-wishers and who have supported us throughout this challenging time and will continue to support us as things progress. We will never forget that love and support shown to us and for the memory of our precious angel, Mabli Cariad.”