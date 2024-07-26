The carnival was first established more than a century ago and in living memory, has always been an afternoon event.

But this year, the decision has been made to trial a move of the lively parade to an earlier time

Explained town mayor and Narberth Civic Week chairman, Chris Walters: "We are bringing the time forward two hours after Civic Week received a lot of comments why the carnival is so late compared to other towns.

Narberth Carnival 1907. (Image: People's Collection Wales)

What's the time?





"So this year we applied for an earlier closure which was granted and means that this year our carnival parade will be from 12.15pm

"I would like to thank Callum Goldthorpe and his team at Communic8 for all his hard work in doing the application, preparations, signs, etc."

Cllr Walters dedicated Civic Week and the carnival to a much-missed Narberth personality.

Dedication to Sue

He said: "I also pay tribute to the late Cllr. Sue Rees who should be mayor this year but whom we unfortunately lost earlier this year after a battle with her health.

"I dedicate this Civic Week, including Carnival Day, to her as she was a big part of our group for many years being our financial officer."

There are sure to be plenty of colourful costumes. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Timetable for the day

Ahead of the procession, there will be a street fair with stalls and entertainment in the town from 9am.

Entertaining at the top of the town will be Jukebox Tonic, with Richard Henton performing further down the street.

Gates open on the carnival field - the Narberth RFC ground - at 10.30am, while floats are requested to line up in Station Road by 11.15pm for pre-judging.

Walking entries are asked to be in place by 11.45pm before the parade moves off around the town at 12.15pm.

Then it's back to the carnival field for presentations at 1pm.

This year's 'anything goes' fancy dress theme encourages participants to use their imagination, so there are sure to be some wild and wonderful costumes our there!

The fun continues with a tug of war on the rugby ground at 2.30pm.