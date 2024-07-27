As the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society’s flagship accolade, the Sir Bryner Jones Memorial Award is highly coveted and this year goes to Aled Evans, Rest Farm, Henllan Amgoed, Carmarthenshire.

Aled farms 225ha on three sites in a family partnership, operating with formal monthly board meetings to discuss progress against targets.

The land lies at an altitude of 140 metres and with an annual rainfall of 1350 mm. The grassland area features an increasing species diversity, with grazing management altered to ensure longer rotations of 30 to 100 days, dependent on time of year, to ensure higher grass covers and grazing residuals to protect soil surface and to build system resilience.

Soil health is assessed annually to monitor progress against baseline data. Management changes have moved from ploughing to direct drilling for forage crops, and minimal cultivation to re-establish grass. Regular grass growth measurement determines management decisions.

Artificial nitrogen application has been reduced on the grazing blocks from 50 kg N/ha to 0 kg. The use of glyphosate has been reduced by 50% prior to direct drilling by including humic acid for increased uptake. Silage is taken at the end of May and is a means of managing grass covers. Top quality silage is the target.

The beef system is based on the purchase in spring of 300-350 calves from dairy herds sired by Angus, Hereford, or Stabiliser bulls.

Calves are sourced direct from three farms that are known to practise good management of calf health and colostrum intake, this minimises disease risk. Therefore, upwards of 600 cattle will be on the farm during the grazing period. The sheep flock consists of 300plus Primera x Romney and Welsh x Aberfield ewes, lambing outside in April.

Aled has embraced the wider principles of regen, including making space for nature and capturing data to evidence gain. Data (be it carbon, livestock DLWG, costs, bird numbers, or soil health indicators) underpinned decisions.

He has secured accreditation and a route to market to attract a premium for some of his output and is actively developing this feature. He is passionate about communicating the principles of regen by hosting visits from schools, wildlife groups and butchers.

Aled has implemented a relatively simple system that works well, allied to a professional business approach, focussed on reducing costs and adding value.

Sir Bryner Jones helped shape the direction of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society for fifty years. He was head of the Department of Agriculture and Aberystwyth College in 1907 and went on to be one of the leading agricultural education figures in Wales.

Since 1957 the award has been made annually to someone from a different area of the farming industry who has reached the highest level of achievement in the chosen sector. This year the judges were looking for an individual who had successfully embraced the principles of regenerative farming.