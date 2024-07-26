Although summer is great for enjoying picnics in the park and balmy evenings in pub gardens, it does mean the arrival of dreaded bugs everywhere.
The warmer months of the year are a heaven for the likes of wasps, flying ants and ticks.
However, have you recently seen dozens of miniscule black bugs crawling along your clothes, windowsills and almost every other surface in your house?
Some people have even claimed to find them stuck inside their laptop screens and facial beards on one Reddit forum.
You might have even found yourself feeling rather itchy watching them flutter around your bedroom or kitchen – so what are they?
Known as thunderbugs (or thunderflies/thrips), these irritating and tiny black creatures can be as small as 1mm. Let’s find out how to get rid of them in your house.
What are thunderbugs?
“They are known by many different names: thunderfly, thunderblight, thrip and storm fly,” reports goodgardn.co.uk.
“Why are they associated with storm and thunder? Because they usually come up just before a thunder storm arrives, when the air is hot and dry.
“Thrips fly in large swarms and multiply rapidly in summer time.”
They can ruin your garden in various ways, for example they:
- Cut slits in your plants and deposit their eggs there. Then, these little eggs feed on the plant for seven to 14 days
- Leave silver and black dots on the leaves of your plants
- Turn the petals of your flowers brown
- Transmit viruses to weak and young plants, such as tomato spotted wilt virus
How to get rid of thunderbugs in the house
If thunderbugs are taking over your house this summer, there are various ways to get rid of them or prevent them from coming in.
Don’t wear bright colours
If thunder flies are landing on you, it's likely because you are wearing bright clothing, explains CEO of Lawn Love, Jeremy Yamaguchi.
He told Real Homes: “These insects are attracted to bright colours (which is why they also destroy bright flowers in your yard). Try to wear something lighter if they're bothering you.”
Herbs
Thunderbugs have a strong sense of smell, so putting herbs such as lavender, rosemary and thyme around the house can keep them away.
Milk, sugar and pepper trap
Real Homes said: “Another easy, homemade remedy to get rid of thrips involves milk, sugar, and pepper.
“Add one bottle of milk, three spoons of sugar, or one spoonful of pepper to a saucepan and bring to a boil.
“Pour the mixture into a shallow bowl once it has simmered for five to 10 minutes. Then spread out the bowls throughout the places that have been infected.”
