The warmer months of the year are a heaven for the likes of wasps, flying ants and ticks.

However, have you recently seen dozens of miniscule black bugs crawling along your clothes, windowsills and almost every other surface in your house?

Some people have even claimed to find them stuck inside their laptop screens and facial beards on one Reddit forum.

You might have even found yourself feeling rather itchy watching them flutter around your bedroom or kitchen – so what are they?

Known as thunderbugs (or thunderflies/thrips), these irritating and tiny black creatures can be as small as 1mm. Let’s find out how to get rid of them in your house.

“They are known by many different names: thunderfly, thunderblight, thrip and storm fly,” reports goodgardn.co.uk.

“Why are they associated with storm and thunder? Because they usually come up just before a thunder storm arrives, when the air is hot and dry.

Do you know where thunderbugs get their name from? (Image: KLEJDYSZ TOMASZ/Getty)

“Thrips fly in large swarms and multiply rapidly in summer time.”

They can ruin your garden in various ways, for example they:

Cut slits in your plants and deposit their eggs there. Then, these little eggs feed on the plant for seven to 14 days

Leave silver and black dots on the leaves of your plants

Turn the petals of your flowers brown

Transmit viruses to weak and young plants, such as tomato spotted wilt virus

How to get rid of thunderbugs in the house

If thunderbugs are taking over your house this summer, there are various ways to get rid of them or prevent them from coming in.

Don’t wear bright colours

If thunder flies are landing on you, it's likely because you are wearing bright clothing, explains CEO of Lawn Love, Jeremy Yamaguchi.

He told Real Homes: “These insects are attracted to bright colours (which is why they also destroy bright flowers in your yard). Try to wear something lighter if they're bothering you.”

Herbs

Thunderbugs have a strong sense of smell, so putting herbs such as lavender, rosemary and thyme around the house can keep them away.

Milk, sugar and pepper trap

Real Homes said: “Another easy, homemade remedy to get rid of thrips involves milk, sugar, and pepper.

“Add one bottle of milk, three spoons of sugar, or one spoonful of pepper to a saucepan and bring to a boil.

“Pour the mixture into a shallow bowl once it has simmered for five to 10 minutes. Then spread out the bowls throughout the places that have been infected.”