Sandy Lawrence, who is a teacher and resident author at Saundersfoot CP School, created Dewi the Dragon in words and pictures two years ago.

Dewi proved so popular that he’s back with more escapades in The Adventures of Dewi Dragon and the Seal Pup.

Sandy – who has self-published and illustrated the book - is donating £1 from every copy sold to the Sandy Bear Children’s Bereavement Charity, and has so far raised £700.

In 2022, she presented £300 to the charity from sales of her first Dewi book, Dewi,The Daydreaming Dragon of Freshwater East.

The launch of the book took place at Saundersfoot CP School before the end of term.

Sandy said: “It went really well. The parents and carers and children had a fabulous afternoon taking part in a fun creative curriculum.

“I was very impressed with the Reception children. They planned all the ideas themselves and were very excited about the event.

Cake-making was part of the school's Dewi the Dragon activities. (Image: Saundersfoot CP School)

“The children made their own invitations, bunting and collaged a large Dewi to display in the hall. They designed and made their own Coastal Schooner, Dewi masks and puppets, and also iced mini cake boats as one of their lessons in class.”

The children did some imaginative dragon drawings. (Image: Saundersfoot CP School)

Sandy explained that the inspiration for this latest Dewi story was a seal pup named Hope, born in lockdown on Freshwater East beach.

She said: “Dewi takes Hope on a journey to somewhere safe, and creatures and people help along the way.

“It features Princess Anne’s visit to Saundersfoot to unveil the Coastal Schooner and the Saundersfoot pupils welcoming the Princess. It also promotes Caldey Island, featuring the Caldey Abbey II boat with skipper Alan.”