July was a month full of events at St Andrew's Church, Narberth, starting with the licensing service on Monday July 7 for the new Rector of the Benefice of the churches of Narberth, Templeton, Robeston Wathen, Minwear and - newly added - Ludchurch.
The licensing of Rev Robert Moore was conducted by the Bishop of St Davids, the Right Rev. Dorrien Davies, and was attended by a large congregation.
This was composed of the congregations of the five churches in the Benefice and members of the clergy of the Local Ministry Area of Narberth and Tenby along with representatives of other local churches and their congregations.
Also present were visitors from Rev Moore's previous parishes in Carmarthen and Haverfordwest.
A native of the Isle of Man, Rev Moore has been in Wales since qualifying at Lampeter University and members of his family were welcomed to the service in the Bishop's address.
He succeeds Rev Martin Cox, who retired in March after 40 years in the ministry.
Serendipity concert
At the end of the same week, Friday July 12, the church was delighted to host a concert by the very popular ladies' choir, Serendipity, conducted by Juliet Rossiter and also featuring solo performances by Martyn Davies.
Summer Fête
To round off a busy month, the annual Summer Fête was held in the church on Saturday July 20, featuring stalls, raffles and teas.
Unfortunately, a very wet afternoon meant that there was no possibility of Teddy Bears doing parachute jumps from the church tower, although a few hopefuls turned up just in case.
Thanks go to all those who supported these events in a variety of ways - planning and preparing as well as attending and taking part.
