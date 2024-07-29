(Image: Pembrey Country Park)

Pembrey Country Park

One of Wales’ top attractions.

Explore Cefn Sidan - Stroll along the golden sands of Wales' longest beach.

Trails - Wander through the park's rich woodland and discover nature.

Bear trail - Capture memorable moments as you follow the trail before coming across Brychan the 12ft bear.

Camping - Book your stay at the park's well-equipped campsite and enjoy the great outdoors with onsite bar and restaurant.

Ski and activity centre - Whether you're skiing down the slope, racing on the toboggan run, getting competitive at the 18-hole crazy golf course or exploring the park on two wheels. There is something for everyone.

Pembrey Country Park, Pembrey, Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, SA16 0EJ

Web: pembreycountrypark.wales

Tel: 01554 742435

Email: infopembrey@carmarthenshire.gov.uk

(Image: Aled Llywelyn)

Caban Pendine

A seaside retreat on the stunning west coast of Wales.

Beachfront location - Steps away from the beautiful beach and breath-taking ocean views.

Comfortable seaview rooms - A home-away-from-home experience, designed with your comfort in mind for couples or families.

Spectacular sunrises and sunsets - The panoramic views provide a perfect backdrop for these daily natural spectacles.

Rich historical significance - Learn about Pendine’s rich history, from its military past to the land speed records set on its sands.

Dining - A peaceful and relaxing restaurant and bar, relax with a delicious barista coffee, refuel at lunchtime with classic dishes or a perfect place to relax in the evening after a day of activities.

Caban Marsh Road, Pendine Sands, Carmarthenshire, SA33 4NY

Web: cabanpendine.wales

Tel: 01267 224622

Email: Caban@Carmarthenshire.gov.uk

(Image: Tenby Museum and Art Gallery)

Tenby Museum and Art Gallery

Here is Tenby Museum and Galleries’ list of weekly events during the school holidays, included with the standard admission charge:

Wednesdays - Family activity days with a theme revolving around different sea creatures native to Tenby and surrounds. With facts, stories and arts & crafts, these days will run from 11am – 4pm and on a drop-in basis, no need to book.

Thursday mornings - Get hands on with history with some of the museum’s pieces and artefacts through our supervised handling sessions.

We're worth the climb to step back in time (And we don’t charge for the view!)

Tenby Museum is a registered charity, number: 1169435.

Tenby Museum & Art Gallery, Castle Hill, Tenby, Pembrokeshire, SA70 7BP

Web: tenbymuseum.org.uk

Tel: 01834 842 809

Email: info@tenbymuseum.org.uk

(Image: Wild Lakes Wales)

Wild Lakes Wales

Explore your wild with us:

Wakeboarding and Ringo Rides - Learn to wakeboard with one-to-one coaching at Pembrokeshire's only wake park, or advance your skills and try our pool-gap.

Aqua Park - Swing, slide and make a splash with family and friends. Find 'your wild' as you leap into the water and complete the challenging course.

Climbing - Learn to boulder and join our community. Our wall is designed for all abilities and will challenge your body and mind.

Stoked - Our menu's are inspired by worldwide cuisine and have gained quite the reputation for their fresh flavours & taste.

Great care & attention has been paid to creating our unique restaurant; come see for yourself. Serving lunch and dinner, as well as homemade cake and coffee.

​Cott Lane, Martletwy, Pembrokeshire, Wales, SA67 8AB

Web: wildlakeswales.com

Tel: 01834 891 511

Email: contact@wildlakeswales.com