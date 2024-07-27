Staff members in Pembrokeshire Jobcentres are dedicated to assisting jobseekers claiming benefits.

Their aim is to enhance the quality of life of these individuals and help them onto the employment ladder, paving the way for long-term careers.

Essential advice and guidance are offered, with the goal of moving these individuals towards sustained employment.

Fred Hatton of the DWP employer and partnership team said: "For those claiming benefits, speak to your Work coach about improving your chances of not just getting a job but of beginning a long term career; if you are not a claimant, you are urged to seek advice from Careers Wales.

"Go to the Careers Wales website and spend an hour or so each day, study the opportunities, advice and guidance and then arrange an interview with a Careers Wales Adviser. I can assure you, this will be time and effort well spent.

"Helping people achieve financial security through work remains the key focus for our jobcentre teams.

"This tailored, individual support provides the foundation for people to build a better life for themselves and their family."

Jobcentres work collectively with partner organisations to support and guide jobseekers.

This can involve helping individuals develop good CVs, gain necessary qualifications, complete courses, or obtain certificates to show potential employers.

With a myriad of tourism and hospitality sector businesses in Pembrokeshire, the demand for employees remains high, particularly in the run-up to the summer season.

Other sectors are also on the lookout for staff, including retail, healthcare, education, construction and many more.

A snapshot of the current employment scene in Wales shows that there are 1.387 million people employed, however, the numbers are down by 23,000 on the quarter and 27,000 on the year.

The figures reveal that 50,000 people are unemployed, a decrease of 5,000 on the quarter and 24,000 on the year.

Yet, 278,000 people live in non-working households.

Liz Kendall MP, Work and Pensions Secretary, addressed the issue, saying: "Spiralling economic inactivity, rising unemployment and the UK standing alone as the only G7 country where the employment rate is still not back to pre-pandemic levels.

"This is a truly dire inheritance which the Government is determined to tackle."

Ms Kendall spoke of 'real people' behind the statistics, who 'have for too long been ignored and denied the support they need to get into work and get on at work.'

She expressed the government's commitment to immediate action, aiming to deliver on a growth mission and spread jobs, prosperity, and opportunities nationwide.