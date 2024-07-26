Drivers were hit with parking fines after Fishguard’s Co-op car park reduced its maximum staying time by a quarter with no warning.

The car park has had a two-hour maximum parking time since locals can remember.

However, the maximum stay has been reduced to 90 minutes, resulting in a fines for unsuspecting shoppers.

Drivers have also been banned from using the car park when the store is closed at 10pm on weekdays and 4pm on Sundays.

Drivers say that signage should be better especially at the entrance to the car park. (Image: Western Telegraph)

Retired ambulance driver Julia Moffet is among the many who have been hit by a fine since the new parking rules were introduced.

She says that the new time and the ban on parking when the Co-op store is closed is not clearly signposted.

“When you get close (very close) you can read the 90-minute limit and no parking when the store is closed,” she said.

Julia questioned why the changes to the parking time have not been widely publicised and why there has not been an amnesty period.

A spokesperson for the Co-op said that, although the signage was correct additional notices had not been displayed.

Co-op says that the fines will be cancelled. (Image: Western Telegraph)

College lecturer Jackie Jones is another who has been hit.

“The signage is not clear,” she said. “There is no sign on entry to the car park or in the disabled bays directly outside the Co-op doors.

“The signs that are there are too high up and too small writing to read easily.

“I'm not complaining about the parking limit just about the notification being unacceptable.”

Julia also questioned why the car park could not be used when the store was closed.

“Stopping people parking when the store is closed is petty, mean and not at all community minded,” she said.

A spokesperson for the Co-op apologised for the confusion and said that people who had been issued with a fine for parking between 90 minutes and two hours would have it cancelled.

“We are very sorry for any concern or upset this has caused,” said the spokesperson.

“In this instance, although the signage displayed was correct, additional notices to inform of the changes were not installed which we accept caused confusion.

“Therefore, to do the right thing by the community, we will be cancelling any parking charge notices generated during the period [where motorists have parked in accordance with the car park’s former restrictions].

“Managing car park spaces is sometimes necessary, it avoids misuse and ensures space remains available for our customers, but we always look to do this fairly in our communities.”

The spokesperson added that paid-for overnight parking is available and can be pre-booked, with daily and monthly tariffs available.

Anybody who has been issued a fine for parking in the Co-op car park in accordance with the former two hour restrictions should find that the charge has been removed when they log on to the car park operators website to pay.