Matthew Russell, 21, formerly of Golwg Y Castell in Cardigan, was charged with three offences of possessing a fighting dog – relating to three Pitbull Terriers.

It was alleged that Russell had a banned Pitbull – named Rambo – in Cardigan on August 17 last year.

He was also accused of having Pitbulls named Brad and Mercy in Abergavenny on July 27 and August 3 last year.

The defendant, now of Underhill Crescent in Abergavenny, had admitted each of the offences.

He returned to Newport Magistrates’ Court to be sentenced, but was also accused of two charges of causing unnecessary suffering to the dogs.

It was alleged that he caused unnecessary suffering to two of his Pitbulls – by beating Brad and by not providing veterinary care for Mercy’s chronic ear disease.

RSPCA Deputy Chief Inspector Gemma Cooper told the court she met with Gwent Police at Underhill Crescent on August 3 last year after a video was released on social media showing Russell attacking Brad.

In the video, Russell punched the dog six times with his right fist, before pulling him by his collar on his back legs a few yards and hitting him a seventh time on his head.

WARNING: Viewers may find the video below distressing.

DCI Cooper was told by Russell’s mother that he had not been home for a couple of days due to the video which had gone “viral”. She added three dogs had been taken away, but Mercy had been left.

“She had scabs and patches of fur missing throughout the trunk of her body,” said DCI Cooper.

“Her ears were cropped which made it obvious to see she had a really bad ear infection in both ears.

“She was found in a shed with no access to food, water or a comfortable resting area. When provided with a bowl of water I witnessed Mercy drinking the entire bowl. She was extremely thirsty.”

Matthew Russell was found guilty of not providing veterinary care for Mercy’s chronic ear disease. (Image: RSCPA Cymru)

Mercy was seized by police and was taken to RSPCA Merthyr Tydfil Veterinary Clinic for a vet examination, before being transferred into the care of Gwent Police.

Russell pleaded guilty to the offence against Brad, and was found guilty of the offence against Mercy.

He was sentenced to a total of 26 weeks for the unnecessary suffering offences, and four weeks – running concurrently – for each of the possessing a fighting dog offences. These were all suspended for 12 months.

Russell must complete 180 hours unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days, and was ordered to pay 650 costs 154 surcharge

He was banned from owning, keeping, selling or transporting all animals for 10 years.

Applications were made to the court for the Pitbull Terriers Brad, Mercy and Rambo to be destroyed.