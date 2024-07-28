The show, at Pant y Grwndy show field promises something for all the family.

There will be the Gentle Giant Shire Horses, funfair rides, vintage and cattle parades, an onsite farrier and demonstrations from the Tivyside Hunt and Dreams Dance School.

(Image: Stuart Ladd)

There will also be music from local band Roccana and DJ Dan Morgan.

As well as a raft of entertainment the show will offer livestock and horticulture competitions and a Young Farmers section.

There will be trade stalls, a food hall full of local producers and all sorts of products from cakes and jam to cheese and beer.

The packed craft tent will be an opportunity to browse arts and crafts made by small independent businesses, offering you the chance to buy unique gifts at reasonable prices.

There will also be a sports corner, pets corner and a dog section.

There will be a free bus running from Cardigan to the show.

(Image: Stuart Ladd)

The show’s organisers thanked their sponsors and said they were looking forward to a successful event.

“We want to express our deepest gratitude to all of our sponsors in the Livestock Section. Your incredible support year on year is the backbone of our event.

“Your generosity allows us to create a day filled with joy, community, and unforgettable experiences. The entire team at Cardigan Show is profoundly thankful for your commitment and look forward to making this year's show a success.

“Thank you for being such an integral part of our community and for helping us keep this wonderful tradition thriving.”

Earlybird tickets are available until the end of July. After that entry costs £15 for adults and £3 for children.

For more information and tickets, visit cardigancountyshow.org.uk.