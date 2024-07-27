The car was trapped in the footpath of Maes Y Dre St Davids on the morning of Saturday, July 13.

An onlooker who came across the vehicle at 8.15 am said that the car was so tightly wedged in the well-used bridleway that the doors couldn't open and no one could get past. There was a woman trapped inside sleeping under a pile of blankets.

They said that further along the path there were signs that the driver had first attempted to drive along the path in the opposite direction towards the coast before turning round and getting stuck as it headed for Maes Y Dre.

It is understood that police helped extract the woman from the vehicle and that the vehicle was towed from the bridleway by a local garage.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Police attended a report that a car was stuck on a footpath at the rear of Maes Y Dre, St Davids on Saturday morning, July 13, 2024.

“A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drink. She was later released with no further action at this time.”