Harriett Hunt and Greenacres rescue dog Grace have been selected compete as part of the British team at The European Open Championships.

Harriett and Grace will be travelling to the competition in Dallas Burston Polo Club, Southam, next week.

Earlier this year the UK’s top dog handlers went through a rigorous selection process, competing against each other to try and get a place on team GB.

(Image: The Valley Dog Agility)

Harriett and Grace were selected in the 500 hight (intermediate) and have been travelling to England for special training sessions over the last few months.

Grace, a rescue collie cross who came from Greenacres Animal Rescue has been with Harriett since she was a six-month-old pup.

"I could see the potential in her; she has the right sort of build and has the right attitude," said Harriett, adding that Grace has ‘come on loads’.

The pair has already represented Wales successfully on numerous occasions, winning gold at the World Agility Open Championships in Ermelo, the Netherlands.

This year also saw them placed fourth at Crufts.

Grace and Harriett will travel to the competition on July 29. The European Open Championships take place between Thursday, August 1 and Sunday August 4.

Supporters can watch the competition live on 4leggedflix.

Harriett and Grace will be competing in both team and individual events against dogs and their handlers from more than 40 countries.

Harriett runs Valley Dog Agility Training in Trecwn. The Valley staff and clients are rooting for Hariett and Grace and wish team GB good luck.

“It’s an honour to be representing our country with Grace,” said Harriette. “She’s such a special girl".