Rebecca Whitehurst of Tenby and her daughter Lily have chosen the charity because the cause is close to their hearts.

Rebecca’s dad, John Williams, had Parkinson’s for many years and her husband Duncan was diagnosed with the disease in 2010.

The Whitehursts have been raising money for Parkinson’s charities for several years, with previous endeavours including a skydive, several half marathons and the Song a Day in May which Rebecca and Duncan did in 2021.

Duncan and Rebecca played their Song a Day for May in a variety of locations. (Image: Facebook)

The couple, both former teachers, have been a musical duo for over 40 years, playing the UK folk circuit and enjoying particular success in the ‘90s with their band The Rain Kings.

Daughter Lily has followed in her mum and dad’s musical footsteps and is a professional violinist with the BBC Philharmonic in Manchester.

With support from their friends and family Rebecca and Lily are going be hiking all 186 miles of the Pembrokeshire Coast Path, starting on Saturday August 11 and finishing on Tuesday August 27.

“This challenge will push us both physically and mentally more than anything we have ever done before, but we know our struggles are nothing compared to what Duncan has to endure every day,” said Rebecca.

“We’ve been doing a lot of training, all documented on our social media, and are feeling both excited and apprehensive about the challenge that awaits us.”

You can follow their progress on their Facebook and Instagram pages - @coastpath4parkinsons T

Their chosen charity, Cure Parkinson's, is working with urgency to find new treatments to slow, stop and reverse Parkinson’s.

Their funding and innovation has redefined the field of Parkinson’s research, enabling the world’s leading researchers to prioritise the next generation of drugs for clinical trial.

You can sponsor Rebecca and Lily on www.justgiving.com/page/coastpath4parkinsons

They are already over half way to their £5,000 target and would welcome anyone who would like to join theim on parts of their walk.