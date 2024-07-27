Around 25 young people aged between six and 18, from Dynamix Performing Arts School in Boncath, travelled to London to take part in a variety show with other groups.

The Dynamix group performed four numbers from Annie, Hamilton, the Greatest Showman and Matilda as well as taking part in the finale with the full cast.

Before heading to London the performers also had a chance to record some backing vocals in a professional music studio.

“They were amazing,” said Dynamix principal and director Laura Blundall-Gilbert. “I couldn’t have asked for better.

“They knew all their routines inside out and back to front and were so professional. They really did work hard.

“They got on the stage and took the opportunity to show what they could do.”

The performers’ families came along to watch the show and were overwhelmingly positive about what an incredible experience it had been for their children.

For some Dynamix performers it was their final show with the school before heading off to university.

“I have got some 18-year-olds that have been with me for the last 14 years,” said Laura. “It was quite emotional at the end. I’m going to miss them so much. We are like a family.”

This winter Dynamix will perform the much-loved musical Annie about the orphan who makes it big in New York.

With hit numbers like It’s a Hard Knock Life and Tomorrow it promises to be a show not to be missed.

