Chair of SEPCHN, Cllr Laurence Blackhall, explained to members that the schedule of meetings for the coming year included a special session on ideas for creating a health and wellbeing hub in Tenby.

Local health campaigner and former chair of SEPCHN, Mansel Thomas, said it was essential that more services were delivered in Tenby and that there was better co-ordination.

Hospital plans

John Evans,county manager of the Hywel Dda Health Board, provided an update on the progress of the health board's plans for a new hospital at Whitland or St Clears. He explained that any plans would require more local services to be developed.

Withybush

The meeting also received an update on work to manage the problems caused by RAAC concrete damage at Withybush.

The meeting was told that bed capacity had returned to normal and all in-patient areas were now completed. Some works will continue in outpatient areas and work will be ongoing.

Other services

Members received updates on dermatology and rheumatology services and eligibility for Covid-19 Booster Programme for people with progressive conditions.

During an update about dental care, members complained about the number of dentists stopping taking on NHS work.

Hywel Dda Health Board representatives explained that they were working hard to let new NHS dentistry contracts as soon as possible. They also explained that in the event of an emergency, patients should ring 111 and go through the triage process to get treatment.

Next focus

Members discussed plans for future meetings, including the next meeting focussing on social care services.

Members also discussed the way that SEPCHN operated and agreed to make no changes to the current arrangement of an informal network of health providers, managers and members of the public together with local councillors and other interested parties.

The group agreed to remain as an open forum where anyone could raise issues about health services.

The next meeting of SEPCHN will be on October 22, 2024