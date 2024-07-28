From August 3 to August 27, more than 40 artists, ceramicists, writers, and photographers will exhibit their work in the mansion's ballroom, offering visitors an opportunity to engage in face-to-face discussions and share creative insights.

This year, for the first time, the public is invited to join in on 'Sketching Together', an open sketching day in the surroundings of Tregwynt Mansion.

This venture encourages art enthusiasts, regardless of their capabilities or experience, to create their own impressions of this stunning Pembrokeshire setting.

Additionally, the venue will come alive with music and prose, as wordsmiths and musicians captivate audiences with their talents.

On the calendar for the evening of August 17, 'Cocktails for 2' promises an enchanting night of songs and music from the 1920s, 1930s, and 1940s.

Performers Tony Jacobs, Martin Litton, and Peter Rees will grace the stage, enchanting audiences with classics from Cole Porter, George Gershwin, and others.

Further, 'The Power of Words' event on August 21, will showcase Pembrokeshire's literary prowess.

Among the distinguished guests, poet Alex Barr will recite passages from his latest book, and authors Robert Nisbet and Tim Wickenden will also join him, sharing excerpts from their newly published works.

Daily exhibitions at Tregwynt Mansion will be open between 10.30am to 4.30pm and entry is free.

However, attendees must be aware, the site isn't wheelchair friendly.

Those planning to attend 'Cocktails for 2' can reserve their tickets for £10 each on the society's official website.

For an evening of literary exploration, 'The Power of Words' will start at 7.30pm.

While there is no set admission fee, the society encourages attendees to donate.

Further event details can be found on the Fishguard Arts Society's website.