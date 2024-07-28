Performances will be at 4.30pm and 7.30pm on each day, and ticket prices are £9 for adults and £6 for children.

This outdoor production uses bamboo and human bodies.

The world-class artists and acrobats start with an empty stage, constructing towering bamboo sculptures that transform to a circus playground, defying the laws of physics.

"Inhabited by world-class circus artists and acrobats, the structures bend, and flex, adding to the tension, drama, and sense of jeopardy that lies at the heart of great circus," the show description reads.

The performance doesn't skimp on entertainment, featuring live music, comedy, and breath-taking stunts that highlight the power of unity between humans and the natural world.

The production is a collaborated effort between NoFit State, Imagineer, and Orit Azaz, and is directed by Mish Weaver.

The show has earned support from a variety of organisations, including the Arts Council of Wales, the Foyle Foundation, and Without Walls, and is commissioned by Stockton International Riverside Festival.

BAMBOO's concept stemmed from a desire to investigate the possibilities of using UK-grown bamboo for circus structures and performances.

Seating is provided, but patrons are requested not to bring camping chairs.

As an open-air event, customers are urged to wear proper footwear and carry a warm layer.

Due to the nature of the spectacle, poor weather may result in changes but updates will be provided to ticket holders.

The site offers level access for wheelchair users and those with limited mobility.

There's no public parking on-site, but paid car parks are conveniently located nearby.

A bar serving refreshments and snacks will be open.

Please remember to leave your dogs at home (excluding guide dogs) and refrain from bringing your own alcohol, glass, and umbrellas.

Pre-booking is advised to avoid disappointment.