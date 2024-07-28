Summer has finally arrived and here at the Royal National Institute for Blind People (RNIB), we’re delighted to say it’s time to launch our fantastic library events for children as part of this year’s Summer Reading Challenge.

Developed by The Reading Agency, the annual Summer Reading Challenge encourages children aged four to 11 to sign up at their local library or online at summerreadingchallenge.org.uk. They’ll set a reading goal and collect rewards for their reading – including a certificate when they reach their Challenge goal.

The theme of this year’s challenge is Marvellous Makers. RNIB is encouraging local libraries to run events which will get children making and thinking creatively about stories and books. The aim is to encourage more children with vision impairments to join the Summer Reading Challenge and to help sighted children develop an understanding of sight loss. You can find details for the events on the Summer Reading Challenge website in the ‘Library Zone’.

Activities include making a pair of ‘sim specs’ which will help show children what it looks like when you have different eye conditions, building a story using a collection of tactile objects, building something from LEGO® or writing a nature-inspired story.

To complete the Summer Reading Challenge, children can read any books they like, including from RNIB’s library at www.rniblibrary.com in whichever accessible format they prefer and these will count towards their Summer Reading Challenge.

RNIB has also worked with The Reading Agency to create Amelia, one of the Marvellous Makers - a fictional cartoon creative club who have been created for this year’s Challenge and brought to life by the brilliant illustrator, Natelle Quek.

melia is visually impaired and holds a long orange cane to assist her with getting around.

Additionally, RNIB has created a special guide for library staff to help ensure events are as inclusive as possible The guide can be downloaded for free from The Reading Agency’s website at readingagency.org.uk/resources/7596

For more information about the books available from RNIB and to find titles in accessible formats, visit www.rniblibrary.com

For more information about Summer Reading Challenge events happening in your area, pop in to your local library or visit the Summer Reading Challenge website here https://summerreadingchallenge.org.uk/join-in and click on ‘Library Zone’. Alternatively, head to your library’s website.

Lara Marshall, Library Engagement Manager, RNIB