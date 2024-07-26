A nine-year-old boy has been reported missing in the Tenby area this afternoon, Friday July 26.

Tirion is described as having very curly light brown hair and is wearing an orange top and black trousers. He is not wearing shoes.

Tirion was last seen in the South Parade area of Tenby, near the fire station, at around 4pm today.

Dyfed-Powys Police are asking anyone who sees Tirion to dial 999, quoting the reference 231 of July 26.