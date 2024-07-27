Pathway Counselling attended Welshstock at Scolton Manor, Haverfordwest with an indoor activity station featuring colouring, gratitude and mindfulness activities, face painting, temporary tattoos, sweets and chocolates.

Flags with the empowering message ‘You are enough’ were also presented by Pathway Counselling which attendees waved throughout the festival to raise mental health awareness.

Pathway Counselling offered a range of activities for attendees. (Image: Jasmyn Collings)

The message 'You are enough' was waved by attendees throughout the festival. (Image: Jasmyn Collings)

Pathway Counselling provide free mental health services. (Image: Jasmyn Collings) Marketing Assistant, Jasmyn Collings said: “We met the most lovely people from Pembrokeshire and beyond who were so supportive of our message and our efforts.

“Everyone we spoke to expressed their strong support for free mental health services across Pembrokeshire. We had some great conversations about access to mental health services and breaking down barriers to counselling.”

Despite challenging weather conditions during the first two days of the festival, attendees appreciated the message relayed by Pathway Counselling.

A member of the public said: “I always used to want more, but now that I practice gratitude every day, even just reflecting on three things about the day as I fall asleep.

“I feel so much more grateful for my life and how hard I've worked to get to where I am now. Gratitude can really help shift the focus from what’s missing to what’s present.”

In spite of challenging weather conditions, attendees embraced the message from Pathway Counselling. (Image: Jasmyn Collings)

The mental health organisation will return to Scolton Manor in August for the Veg Out West festival and County Show. (Image: Jasmyn Collings)

Pathway Counselling want to break down mental health barriers. (Image: Jasmyn Collings) Pathway Counselling provides free counselling, workshops and 1-2-1 drop-in sessions to the community.

By attending events like Welshstock, Pathway Counselling aims to break down mental health barriers and offer crucial support to those in need.

Pathway Counselling will return to Scolton Manor from August 10 to August 11 for the Veg Out West festival and will then attend the County Show from August 14 to August 15.

For more information about Pathway Counselling, visit their Facebook and Instagram pages where pictures from Welshstock can be found.