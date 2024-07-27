The Port of Milford Haven has asked members of the public to avoid Ward’s Yard in Milford Haven and Criterion Quay in Pembroke Dock.

Despite significant security measures, some people are continuing to ignore the onsite signage, illegally access the sites and harm the fences.

Head of Security at the Port of Milford Haven, Niall Yeomans said: “Safety is our key priority. Members of the public are continuously putting themselves and members of our team at risk of serious harm by trespassing in these areas.”

“Both Ward’s Yard and Criterion Quay are unsafe for public access. They are isolated areas next to deep water and are susceptible to slips, trips and falls.”

Both sites are private property, and anyone found onsite causing criminal damage could be prosecuted.

Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police have asked anyone who sees suspicious activity at Ward’s Yard or Criterion Quay to urgently get in contact by calling 101.