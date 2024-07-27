Milford Coastguard were contacted about an adrift vessel which prompted a Fishguard lifeboat to locate the boat and confirm no-one was on board.

This was before Matt Lewis and his crew proceeded to the last known position of the vessel and the boat was towed in eight miles northwest of Strumble Head back to Fishguard Harbour where the ship was safely moored.

In a Facebook post, Matt said: "Not the usual morning fishing. Myself, Vince Gyseman, Iwan Davies and Jack Wallace located and towed in a ghost boat drifting.

"The ten metre steel fishing boat was initially reported by Stena Nordica some eight miles northwest of Strumble Head. It had parted ways with its tow vessel twice between Plymouth and St David's Head.

"She's now safely in Fishguard Harbour with owners in contact and keen to get it back to Ireland."

The unmanned vessel was found eight miles northwest of Strumble Head. (Image: Matt Lewis)

The boat was towed back to Fishguard Harbour. (Image: Matt Lewis)

The ship was originally getting towed from Plymouth to Ireland. (Image: Matt Lewis)

After rescuing the boat, Matt reached out to other South Coast fishermen on Facebook and discovered the vessel was being towed from Plymouth to Ireland.

A Facebook user, Ryan Paul Masters, responded to Matt’s post and claimed: “Nicola Anne was towing it. Padstow lifeboat had to go out to it on Wednesday evening to try and help reestablish the tow.

“They couldn’t do it as it was rolling around too much. Nicola Anne was standing by the ship until the weather eased off and then she started towing again the next morning.”

Since the rescue, coastguard, border force and police have all been informed of the boats intentions in case anything suspicious becomes of the vessel.

Matt added: “This is the second drifting vessel I’ve found. Two years ago, we salvaged an MOD drone boat on Dinas Head and negotiations with the MOD are still ongoing. Hopefully, we can get this vessel back to its owner soon.”