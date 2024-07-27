The Port of Milford Haven have sponsored a project with a water sports provider called Windswept CIC which runs the Swim Safe programme.

Swim Safe was started by RNLI and Swim England, featuring teacher-led school sessions followed by a beach session covering what to do in an emergency, survival techniques and water-related risks.

Communications Executive at the Port of Milford Haven, Sara Richards said: “Living near the sea means it’s vital that young people know what do in an emergency and are aware of the risks associated with the water.

“We want everyone to enjoy the coastline as much as possible this summer armed with the safety tips that they will have learnt with Windswept.”

The Swim Safe programme has been run with Year five and six pupils from St Francis Catholic Primary School, Milford Haven Community Primary School, Neyland Community School, Broad Haven Primary School and Cleddau Reach School.

Director of Windswept, Sarah Bagley added: “This is our second season conducting Swim Safe training to schools in Pembrokeshire, supported by the Port of Milford Haven.

“Swim Safe is such a great initiative and is so important for all young children to equip them with life saving skills prior to the summer holidays. We’d like to thank the Port of Milford Haven once again for supporting this great cause.”

