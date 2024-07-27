Michelle Summer-Davies, from Michelle Davies Hair in Goodwick, is in the running to be crowned the best stylist in her region at HJ’s 2024 British Hairdressing Awards.

On Monday, November 25, Michelle will attend a red-carpet ceremony at Grosvenor House, a JW Marriott Hotel in London’s Park Lane.

Michelle owns Michelle Davies Hair in Goodwick. (Image: Ruth Hunsley) Michelle said: “Reaching the finals feels incredible – I’m over the moon! The standard of entries is always so impressive so it’s a real ‘pinch me’ moment to have made it this far.

“I love producing collections which show what I’m about as a hair stylist, and I hope the judges will recognise the passion and personality behind my work.”

The event features ten regional categories and nine specialist awards before culminating with arguably the industry’s greatest accolade, the British Hairdresser of the Year.

Over 100 leading hairdressers will judge anonymously, including celebrity stylists, session stylists, salon owners, previous winners and Hall of Fame members.

Michelle will join six other finalists after submitting four photographic images showcasing her technical and creative hairdressing expertise.

In October, Michelle needs to submit four more images to make a complete collection of eight with both stages of judging being independently audited and verified.

2024 is the 40th anniversary of the awards which honours the most exciting talents from across the UK and are the most coveted trophies in hairdressing.

Executive Director of HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards, Jayne Lewis-Orr said: “The past forty years have seen us celebrate the most exciting and creative individuals working within this fantastic industry.

“Four decades on, HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards continue to recognise excellence, passion and technical ability, and it is privilege to honour those who are exceling in their field.

“Michelle has demonstrated a level of skill and expertise that is to be admired and she should be applauded for this remarkable achievement."

The awards will be sponsored by Schwarzkopf Professional, the sole sponsor of the event since its launch.

General Manager of Henkel Consumers Brands UK, Julian Crane added: “It is a privilege to reflect on the talent that has graced our stage and lifted a trophy.

“This year’s finalists are no exception, showcasing work which epitomises the qualities that make British hairdressing so revered. I am delighted to see their skill and expertise acknowledged and look forward to announcing the winners this November.”