Between April 2019 and December 2023, there were 1,964 incidents of verbal abuse against Welsh emergency workers.

More than half (52%) who received abuse were medical workers and more than a third (37%) were police workers.

A caller threatened to cut Abbie into pieces and described what tools he would use. (Image: Welsh Ambulance Services University NHS Trust) Welsh Ambulance Service call taker supervisor, Abbie Williams said: “The first abusive call I remember was in Covid-19 when the caller said he’d cut me up into pieces, even going into detail about which body part he’d start with and what tools he’d use to do it.



“He described in graphic detail how he’d murder me – that one will always stay with me. Other callers have said they hope I crash my car on the way home, or that I never get to see my family again.



“I do understand that emotions are heightened when you or your loved one is ill, but we’re trying our best to help you.

“Sometimes the calls are in quick succession so you’re going from one abusive call to another, or worse, a traumatic call when someone has died.”

One caller told Emma he would stab her in the neck while she left work. (Image: Welsh Ambulance Services University NHS Trust) According to 999 call taker, Emma Worrall, death threats were rare when she started her role four years ago.

However, now it happens daily, especially if there are long waiting times for an ambulance.

Emma said: “When you tell someone it might be 6-8 hours for an ambulance, it’s like the flick of a switch. One caller said he was going to stab me in the neck as I left work.

“We understand that these are patients having the worst day of their life, but that doesn’t mean we should bear the brunt of their frustration when we’re only trying to help.



“It’s hard to then put that aside and be calm and compassionate for the next caller, so you’re constantly on edge. It’s to the point now where we actually celebrate those callers who are pleasant and thank us for the great work we do.”

Chief Executive of the Welsh Ambulance Service, Jason Killens, believes control room staff need to be treated with greater respect because they are the people who co-ordinate the help provided in emergency situations.

Jason added: “Call takers are the first person you interact with when you call 999 for an ambulance.



“They play an important role in gathering vital information to arrange the best help quickly, but shouting, swearing and threats will only delay that help.

“We understand that when people call us, they might be frightened, in shock and upset, but that’s not an excuse to abuse our staff.”

As a result of the increasing levels of abuse, emergency services launched their With Us, Not Against Us campaign in 2021.

To support the campaign on social media, use the hashtag #WithUsNotAgainstUs.