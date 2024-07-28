Pembrokeshire has been ranked as the second most eco-friendly staycation in the UK, according to new research.
Devon came first while other Welsh counties such as Powys and Gwynedd were also ranked in the top ten.
Verdant Leisure analysed data for public EV chargers, renewable electricity installations, renewable energy usage, waste recycling rate and the number of green spaces and bus stops in each county.
Travel expert at Verdant Leisure, Francesca Houldsworth said: “Dubbed the world’s second-best coastline, Pembrokeshire is set in South-West Wales and boasts ample beaches, countryside and quaint fishing villages.
“Attracting nature lovers from across the globe, it is little wonder that Pembrokeshire is the second most sustainable place for a staycation in the UK.
“The county has made impressive strides towards waste recycling which helped tip this breathtaking national park a spot in the ranking.”
Here is the top 10 list for most sustainable staycations in the UK:
- Devon
- Pembrokeshire
- Cornwall
- Scottish Highland
- Dumfries and Galloway
- East Lothian
- Powys
- Northumberland
- Dorset
- Gwynedd
For more information about eco-friendly holidays, visit Verdant Leisure.
