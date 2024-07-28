On August 1 from 3pm-7pm and August 2 from 10am-5pm, the exhibition will give locals the chance to comment on three development designs and understand how they fit into the overall developing wayfinding plans.

The engagement event aims to seek public feedback on these creative design ideas, which have been produced for a landmark town centre waymarker.

One includes a key signpost to aid navigation across Haverfordwest and will tell a story about the town’s unique heritage.

Pembrokeshire County Council officers will attend the event to discuss the project and answer any questions.

The exhibition comes after the county council’s regeneration team hosted a successful engagement event at Haverhub where around 200 people attended and shared their views on future developments in Haverfordwest.

Furthermore, over 130 online survey responses have been received and there’s still time for residents to voice their opinions.

Pembrokeshire County Council want to improve town centre wayfinding in town with funding from UK government.

The plan is to introduce more traditional signage so people can easily find their destination, discover places they didn’t know before, learn about Haverfordwest’s rich heritage and enjoy spending more time in the town.

The council is working with landscape architects on new designs for Castle Square, Castle Link and wayfinding.

As the year progresses, there will be further opportunities to engage with the rest of the wayfinding designs and ideas for Castle Square and Castle Link.

For those who can’t attend the in-person exhibition event but want to express their views, email futureofhaverfordwest@pembrokeshire.co.uk.

A copy of the exhibition boards and the survey will be emailed which must be returned by August 15 for scores to count.

One of the wayfinding designs will be selected in August, using a combination of public survey scores and an expert panel.

The council will then engage further with the local community to refine the favoured design during September and October 2024.

A final design and site location will be decided by November and installation is planned for late spring 2025.