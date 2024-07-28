Rowan Nickerson, from Pembrokeshire, ran in the Long Course Weekend Wales 5k on June 23.

Rowan fundraised for the Pembrokeshire Haematology Oncology Day Unit where his Aunty Sharon had received chemotherapy.

Senior Sister, Liliana Guta said: “A big well done to Rowan for taking part in the Long Course Weekend Wales 5k and raising money in memory of his Aunty.

“All the staff on the chemo unit want to thank to Rowan for his amazing achievement, for his kindness and commitment.

“It was such an admirable thing to do, and many patients will benefit from the money that he raised. Rowan should be very proud of himself; he is an inspiration to others.”

Rowan’s fundraising will go towards the new Heads Up! initiative – a Cancer Hair Loss Support Service at Withybush Hospital.

He said: “I enjoyed my first ever 5k road race. Thanks to everyone who supported me and who has kindly donated.”

Heads Up! provides a person-centered, holistic hair loss service cancer patient.

The initiative brings together healthcare and haircare professionals from the local community to give patients the knowledge and products needed to manage their hair loss with dignity.

Head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, Nicola Llewelyn added: “We would like to say a huge well done to Rowan for taking part in his first 5k and raising such a fantastic amount.

“The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda, and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”

The health board is the first in Wales to run this charity-funded initiative to improve the patient experience of cancer-related hair loss.

For more information about the NHS charity and how you can help support local NHS patients and staff, visit the Hywel Dda Health Charities website.