From Monday, August 12, South Quay Car Park in Pembroke will be shut so work can begin on the South Quay regeneration projects.

However, access will be maintained to the slipway with the road being diverted to follow the railings to the riverside of the car park.

The public toilets will also be unavailable but alternative facilities are available at The Commons and Main Street.

Cabinet Member for Residents’ Services, Cllr Rhys Sinnett said: “We appreciate that closing the facilities on South Quay will cause some inconveniences, especially during our busy summer season.

“The project is progressing well and will create enhanced visitor and community facilities for this area, offering services, attractions and jobs to Pembroke town.”

The project includes a visitor attraction, a new library, a café, enhanced public toilet facilities and restored historic gardens within the burgage plots.

Meanwhile, the Pembroke Hwb will offer support services and community facilities to Pembroke and the south of the county.

More information about alternative parking and public toilet facilities can be found on the Council website.