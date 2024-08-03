Paternoster Farm near Hundleton was voted one of the best restaurants in the UK.

Following 60,000 votes, the guide’s team of experts visited and anonymously ate at restaurants across the country.

Paternoster Farm posted on their Facebook page: “I’m pleased to say we made the list again.”

The restaurant has 18 reviews on TripAdvisor and an average rating of four and a half stars out of five.

One review from July 2024 wrote: “We went to celebrate a friend’s 60th birthday and it exceeded expectations! The food was wonderful. The service was great and very friendly. The setting was amazing and even the toilets were a work of art.

Another review from the same month said: “Fab, quirky place with superb food. The set menu may not suit everyone, but we really enjoyed the surprise element and have always eaten every scrap from our plates.”

Meanwhile, a review from March this year commented: “We live in South Wales, but just had to make the effort to come here after reading reviews.

“We found the venue easily enough. We loved every course. My husband particularly loved the lamb ragu and I loved the Radicchio salad.

“I have never had anything so fresh in my life. The bitterness of it was set off perfectly with a citrus dressing. It was a joy to eat.

“We felt the price was right, the portion sizes were spot on, and we left feeling satisfied. Not sluggish and overfull.

“Each dish was imaginatively prepared. The table setting was lovely, and it was a really special place to eat. All of the staff were super chatty and engaging. We felt really valued as customers and we would highly recommend this place.”

For more information about Paternoster Farm, visit the restaurants Facebook page.