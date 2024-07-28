Peter, from Haverfordwest, was a highly successful rugby player who toured South Africa with the Lions in 1980 and played for Wales five times throughout his career.

As a fast and skilful player, Peter was able to play at fly-half, centre and as a utility back he played in every three-quarter position for both the Lions and Wales.

One of the highlights of Peter’s career was when he captained Llanelli to victory over Australia in November 1984, beating the only Australian side to achieve a Grand Slam in the four tests against the home nations.

Then, in 1985, he played in Llanelli’s WRU Challenge Cup final victory over Cardiff.

Meanwhile, in his earlier years, Peter played for Pembrokeshire at every level, including school and senior rugby.

Following the end of his rugby career, Peter sat as an independent member on Pembrokeshire County Council for 16 years and was once chairman.

Cllr Aled Thomas posted: “I am deeply saddened to hear of the loss of my colleague and friend, Cllr Peter Morgan.

“Peter has been a family friend for many years, and I could always rely on him for camaraderie, laughter and most importantly, telling me my tie was straight or if I have done a good enough job ironing my shirts!!!

“I will deeply miss his presence in county hall. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Peter leaves behind his wife Helen, daughters Nia and Lowri and his grandchildren Seren and Dewi.