Joining them on a fine summer’s evening was their number one supporter, choir President Clive Collins, following recent ill-health, and his wife, Enid.

Also especially welcomed was guest accompanist Heather Williams, from Carmarthen, standing in as the choir seeks a new permanent pianist.

Musical Director Juliet Rossiter chose a varied programme, ranging from Welsh items to Les Miserables favourites and the three-languages African Prayer. And the audience joined in two stirring hymns.

Soloists were first tenor and guitarist Peter Halifax and flautist Alyson Griffiths. Alyson has, at recent concerts, joined with MC Matthew John in duets. This time, they ventured into new areas - singing Freely, Freely and When the Saints Go Marching In, earning warm applause.

The choir and musical team were welcomed and thanked by Chris Hirst and the church ladies later hosted refreshments in the village hall. They were thanked by choir chairman, Huw Morgan.