Last week's event attracted hundreds of thousands of visitors, exhibitors, and participants, reinforcing its position as one of the premier agricultural shows in Europe. The show welcomed over 200,000 visitors highlighting the event's ever-growing popularity and significance in the agricultural calendar.

This year saw the return of the Horticultural section with its very own dedicated area, the Horticulture Village, which proved exceptionally popular with visitors.

Assistant Honorary Director of the section Adam Jones, popularly known as Adam yn yr Ardd, was thrilled by the visitors enjoying the area and reflected that ‘The most important element of the show is the people.’

It also saw the welcome return of the poultry and pigeon section, after their enforced absence due to avian flu outbreaks.

The Pole Climbing in the Forestry Section also returned this year and was welcome by excited visitors to see the racing.

Chief Executive, Aled Rhys Jones said: “This has been the year of the poultry, plants and poles!”

Feature County this year was Ceredigion. Their President Mr Denley Jenkins along with his wife Mrs Brenda Jenkins and 2024 Ambassador, Esyllt Ellis Griffiths, had an exceptionally busy week, with various launches, award ceremonies and receptions to attend.

Mr Jenkins reflected “that there can be fewer greater privileges in life than being elected President of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society.”

The main ring attractions proved as popular as ever with the return of the JCB Dancing Diggers, a Heavy Horse Display, the ever-loved Tristar Carriage, Black Mountain Falconry, the RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team and the return of the Quack Pack.

The Grand Parade of prizewinning livestock on Wednesday and Thursday, was, as always, a sight to behold and, as Chair of Council, Nicola Davies, said during Thursday’s Grand Parade, that “the standard of stock this year is sensational!”.

This year’s Show was also a celebration of the 120th Anniversary of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society, which was celebrated with a specially commissioned Main Ring display by this year’s Feature County, Ceredigion.

Closing this year’s show was the Regimental Band, who entered the main ring for the final time under a Guard of Honour formed by the Dancing Diggers.

KEY LIVESTOCK WINNERS

Supreme Champion Dairy Cow, judged by Mr Michael Gould: Dulais Lustre Silver – owned by Messers Davies, Haines, Jones, Sercombe and Yates

Supreme Beef Champion, judged by Mr Steve Edwards: Maraiscote Tangerine – owned by G&S Harvey

Supreme Horse Champion, judged by Mr Richard Johnson OBE: Stockdale Black Prince – owned by Jodie Phillips

Fitzhugh Championship – Dairy, judged by Mr Alan Timberell: Holstein Pair – Dulais Lustre Silver property of Davies, Haines, Jones, Sercombe & Yates and Nethervalley Awesom Rosanne Red from Hefyn Wilson

Fitzhugh Championship – Beef, judged by Mr Charlie Boden: Limousin pair - Maraiscote Tangerine from G&S Harvey and Garrowby Tarzan from R&J Graham

Marks & Spencer Team of Five – Dairy Breeds, judged by Mr Alan Timbrell: A team of Holstein cattle owned by Davies, Haines, Jones, Sercombe & Yates, David Jones and Hefyn Wilson

Natwest Team of Five – Beef Breeds, judged by Mr Brian Llewelyn: A team of Shorthorn cattle owned by James Dickinson, M.R. Souter and Mary Cormack

2024 Queens Cup, judged by Mr Malcolm James: Welsh Black Champion – Gwarcwm Macsen owned by D. Huw Jones

Sheep Champion of Champions, judged by Mr John Sinnett: Suffolk owned by Arnold Oare

Pig Supreme Champion, judged by Mrs Sharon Barnfield: Welsh – Clowen Model 42 owned by Julian Collings

Goat Supreme Champion, judged by Mr Adrian Bull: Ballingall Roxy owned by Beth Fairley

Poultry Best in Show: Paul Tucker

Pigeon Best in Show: Jamie Vaughan

Pets Best in Show: Tortoise owned by Cai Barnard

Horticulture, Floral Best in Show: The Dewel Garden – Delyth Price