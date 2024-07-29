Derek Rees of Haverfordwest, who recently died at the age of 91, was all of these and more.

Pembrokeshire has bid farewell to a journalistic legend.

Derek Rees, of Haverfordwest, whose connections with local newspapers spanned over 70 years, died at Withybush Hospital recently, aged 91.

Derek was born in Tenby in 1933 and lived in several county communities where his policeman father had been posted, before the family settled in Haverfordwest.

This early life and the subsequent lifelong circle of friends from throughout Pembrokeshire set the backdrop for Derek’s love, deep knowledge and understanding of his beloved county.

From Haverfordwest Grammar School, Derek joined the editorial staff of the Western Telegraph in 1949, aged 16. He never forgot, and always spoke fondly of, the experienced journalists who took him under their wing.

His journalistic progress was interrupted by two years National Service in the RAF, from 1951 to 1953. Derek was one of the few National Servicemen to be selected for pilot training, earning his ‘wings’ and ultimately flew the latest ‘fast jet’ of that time – the Gloster Meteor.

Derek could have remained in the RAF, but his love of writing and of Pembrokeshire brought him home to rejoin the Western Telegraph where he stayed until being appointed staff reporter at the South Wales Evening Post in Swansea in 1956, the year he married Jean.

In 1958, he was appointed the Evening Post’s man in Pembrokeshire and in the years that followed he was often first to report on so many headline stories in a very newsworthy county.

He also interviewed Hollywood stars when they filmed locally and the politicians of the day, and was proud of his regular ‘Pembrokeshire Viewpoint’ feature in the paper.

Later he worked from the Carmarthen office and, after early retirement in 1994, rejoined the Western Telegraph editorial staff where he, in turn, helped and encouraged young journalists starting out on their careers. Even after final ‘retirement’, Derek was always writing, producing copy for various groups.

Derek had a 60-year connection with the Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society; was Show Press Officer for 30 years and Show President in 1991, 17 years after his father held the honour. Among the four books he authored were two detailing the story of the Agricultural Society, which he traced back to 1784.

In his younger days, Derek played rugby for Haverfordwest; he had sung with the town’s Male Voice Choir and latterly with Friends in Harmony. He was a stalwart for over 40 years and nearly 600 shows of The Music Hall Players.

A respected historian and researcher, he also gave illustrated talks on the history of his home town.

Derek’s long service to Haverfordwest was rewarded as he was appointed a Warden of the Gild of Freemen and a Trustee of the Sir John Perrot Trust. He also enjoyed membership of Probus II and was a long-serving member of the Civic Society.

Representatives of so many organisations and many former newspaper colleagues joined a capacity congregation at the funeral on Wednesday July 17 at St Mary’s Church, Haverfordwest, where Derek had been a member for 77 years and a long time church secretary.

It was conducted by the Vicar, the Rev Father Neil Hook, and the Rt Rev Dr John Saxbee and the organist was Peter Allen.

Chief mourners were Jean Rees (wife), daughters Julie Potter and Trudi Caister, and son Simon Rees, grandchildren Jess, Jamie, Cal, Ellen, Beth and Charlotte and great-granddaughter Miley.

Other close family present were son-in law-Robin Potter, daughter-in-law Louise Rees, Sam Kenvyn, Clive Condon, Hywel Rees, Jonathon Rees, and Nick and Ann Rees.

Bearers were Simon Rees, Jamie Condon, Cal Caister and Hywel Rees.

Cremation followed at Parc Gwyn Crematorium.

Donations are being received for the Church of St Mary the Virgin by Mrs Pat Barker, 44 Castle High, Haverfordwest, SA61 2SP.

The funeral arrangements were carried out by Roy Folland and Son, Cartlett, Haverfordwest.

Jean and family wish to express their sincere thanks for the kindness and messages of sympathy received.