Town Crier Erin Morgan was in Tudor Square to announce the official opening of lifestyle clothing brand Weird Fish.

And customers were soon queuing at the till with the added incentive of £50 goody bags for the first 50 customers.

Weird Fish, which has stores locally in St Davids and Carmarthen, has sited its new Tenby offering in the High Street building formerly occupied by Lloyds TSB Bank and latterly, Greggs.

Fronting on to Tudor Square, the shop is painted a vibrant blue and is a welcome improvement to the street scene as it was previously unoccupied for nearly a year.

It will be open seven days a week and employ four members of staff.

The store opening was one of 17-year-old Erin's first official engagements as Town Crier. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

The shop’s doors were opened at 10am on Saturday in glorious sunshine, ahead of the announcement by Town Crier Erin Morgan.

A Weird Fish spokesman said: “With goody bags worth £50 for the first 50 customers, there as an instant queue at the till!

“Customers were greeted with fizz and delicious Weird Fish cup cakes, made by Whatmaisybaked from Pembroke, which went down very well!

"Music for the day was provided by the fantastic Shantyjacs, whose sea shanties drew in a great crowd.

"Not only did they provide a great atmosphere for the day, but also give all the money they make to the RNLI, a great cause.

"It was lovely for the Weird Fish team to meet all the locals and holidaymakers, who filled the shop and made us feel really at home in Tenby.

"We’re delighted to be part of the community."