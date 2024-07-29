Quarries and reservoirs are examples of unmonitored waters which are deemed unsafe.

The authorities have asked people to not swim in them to avoid cold water shocks and strong currents.

Writing on Facebook, a spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “It may be tempting to go for a dip, but open water can be dangerous. Open water, such as quarries and reservoirs, can have hidden risks.

“From cold water shocks to steep banks and strong currents, there are several hidden dangers in unmonitored waters!

“Keep yourself and your loved ones safe; be careful around these waters and don’t swim in them. In an emergency, always dial 999.”