A MAN has been taken to hospital following reports of a stabbing in Milford Haven.
Dyfed-Powys Police were called to an address on Prescelly Place at around 6.30am on Sunday, July 28.
Two women, aged 24 and 34, were arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
Officers remained at the scene throughout the day as they carried out their investigations.
The man was taken to hospital with injuries which a Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said were not believed to be life-threatening.
Both women have since been released on conditional bail as officers continue with their enquiries.
