Since May, work has been ongoing to improve the Nash Fingerpost junction on the A477, the main road leading to Pembroke Dock.

Three-way temporary traffic lights are currently in operation 24 hours a day.

The project to install traffic lights and other works at the location follows renewed calls for better safety measures at the dangerous junction following the death of 29-year-old Ashley Rogers who was killed at the junction on May 13, 2022.

In the past 12 years, the junction has seen three fatal accidents, as well as a number of other incidents.

The South Wales Trunk Road Agency has now issued the following update on the work.

“The works on the A477 at Nash Fingerpost are progressing well and we thank you all for your patience.

“Some activities have been brought forward because the programme has accelerated.

“Carriageway resurfacing will now take place between Monday 29th July-Friday 2nd August.

“The works will include a combination of day and night time working. The night time shifts are programmed to take place between 7pm and 7am. The contractor will try to finish as early as possible to minimise disruption as much as possible.

"The majority of works will happen at night to:

- • minimise delays

• maximise the amount of road that's resurfaced

• improve safety for the travelling public and the workforce.

“This is because of an increase in the number of vehicles entering and exiting the temporary traffic management system.

"There may increased queuing times from 29th July – 2nd August.

“This is because the temporary traffic management will extend to cover the Blackberry Lane junction.

“We'd like to apologise in advance for any delays that may be experienced during this short period.

"Road users should plan accordingly and allow additional time for their journey."