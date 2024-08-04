Based in Ludchurch, Narberth, the property is the perfect family home with four bedrooms, reception room, studio and living room all within a quiet village location.

The gardens consist of a wildlife pond, a shed overlooking the pond, a large patio to the rear, lawned areas, gravel driveaway and a parking area that can fit multiple vehicles at the front of the home.

An acre of mature gardens surrounds the home. (Image: Rightmove)

The house has four double bedrooms. (Image: Rightmove)

A spiral staircase leads from the living room to the studio. (Image: Rightmove) The living room is characterized by a Morso multi fuel stove on slate hearth, oak flooring and two double glazed windows overlooking the front garden.

In the kitchen diner room, there is two glazed French doors which open to the front and rear gardens in addition to wall units with solid Oak worktops and a Rangemaster electric Range cooker with an extractor above.

More views of the beautiful gardens can be seen from the lounge which contains a full-length Atrium window with French doors leading into a patio.

There is a spiral staircase from the lounge to the studio room which has the potential to become a fifth bedroom.

The kitchen diner consists of wall units with solid Oak worktops. (Image: Rightmove)

There is a shed and a large patio in the garden. (Image: Rightmove)

The family bathroom has a large corner bath. (Image: Rightmove) The master bedroom comes with a dressing room and an en-suite bathroom.

Inside the dressing room there is a double-glazed window to the front, an Alder wood fitted dressing table with soft close drawers and a fitted carpet.

The en-suite bathroom comes with a double walk in power shower, wash hand basin on a stylish stand, a heated towel rail and laminate flooring.

All three other bedrooms also include double glazed windows so whoever lives in the house can appreciate the garden views from their room.

Meanwhile, the family bathroom features a large corner bath, fitted cupboards, a towel rail and an obscured double-glazed window overlooking the rear garden.

Due to being based near Narberth, the home is near a range of amenities and independent shops.

Beaches such as Amroth and Wiseman’s are a five-minute drive away and the property is only a 20-minute drive from Tenby where three award-winning beaches can be found.

With the A40 to the north and A477 to the south, there is easy driving access to the main Pembrokeshire towns and cities like Swansea and Cardiff using the M4.

For more information about this property, visit the listing on Rightmove.