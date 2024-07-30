The founder of Blue Zones, 64, took to Instagram to share the longevity dish with his followers.

The National Geographic fellow and author is well recognised for his Netflix documentary 'How to Live to 100' and his studies into the world's Blue Zones.

Blue Zones are the areas of our planet where its inhabitants regularly live into their old age.

Buettner analyses everything about these areas including the diet and exercise routines of the local people.

One of these zones is the Italian island of Sardinia where the oldest family in history - the Melsis family lived.

Speaking to his followers, Buettner explained that he was fortunate enough to meet the Melis family during one of his trips.

The Melises hold the Guinness World Record for the oldest family in history - with nine siblings who had a collective age of 851 years old.

The oldest family member lived to 109 years of age.

Buettner explained to his fans that the family unit ate the same lunch almost every day which consisted of sourdough bread, a glass of Cannonau wine and a bowl of a 'very special' Minestrone soup.

The Blue Zones founder has shared his own version of the Blue Zones Minestrone on his website.

Whilst many of us will have tried the popular soup before, some may be unaware of its longevity properties when it's done right.

"Minestrone is simple a soup made from available garden vegetables, greens and grain (usually a time of pasta)," the expert explained.

" The combination yields a delicious one bowl meal that is high in protein and most importantly, a potpourri of fibres and furls your microbiome."

Recommended reading

Buettner's version features a variety of beans including garbanzo beans, white beans and pinto or red beans.

The soup also contains celery stalks, carrots and garlic.

You can also add other fresh vegetables like courgette, green beans, cabbage and more.